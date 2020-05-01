Coronavirus

Dealing with losing insurance during COVID-19

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Many people who found themselves suddenly unemployed during the pandemic may have also lost their health insurance.

With more businesses sidelined, as many as 35 million Americans face losing their health insurance in the coming weeks. Thankfully, there are options available to make sure you and your family can access the coverage you need.

Dr. Holly Phillips speaks with Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller about those options as well as ways to save on prescription medication coming up on Eyewitness News at 5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos