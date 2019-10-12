(WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Route 29 has recently reopened around 8:30 p.m. Friday night after a crash Friday afternoon. There is no word yet on the cause of the crash

—————————————————————————————————————-

There has been a deadly crash in Wyoming County.

State police say at least one person died following the wreck in Easton Township along Route 29 South near Church Road. It happened Friday afternoon just after 2:30 p.m.

State police are working to determine the cause of the deadly Wyoming County crash.