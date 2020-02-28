Deadly shooting in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A teenager is dead and a man is in custody, accused of involuntary manslaughter after a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County.

18-year-old Eric Tavener died after a shooting Thursday night in Tamaqua. Investigators say he suffered the fatal wound to the chest.

Police arrested 22-year-old Francis Witmayer of Tamaqua and charged him with involuntary manslaughter.

He faces a half-dozen counts including two aggravated assault-related felony charges.

Witmayer is jailed on $100,000 straight cash bond.