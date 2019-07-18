Deadline passes to apply for Scranton mayor; 16 candidates will interview Monday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen people have submitted applications to become the interim mayor of Scranton.

As of Wednesday’s noon deadline, 16 people submitted resumes to hold the executive seat. Interviews will be held on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. at City Hall and they’ll be televised for those who can’t attend.

Council members will ask each candidate two questions as well as a follow-up question to determine if they are qualified for the position. One notable candidate is city council member Wayne Evans.

“A little before the noon deadline I delivered to our city council office my letter of interest for the interim mayor position. So because of this I now am a candidate for this position and will be removing myself from the decision-making process to appoint the interim mayor,” Evans said.

If Evans wins the interim seat, he will have to step down from his position as council member. Another council member, Kyle Donahue, said he is exploring the option of running for the mayor seat in the November election but has not committed to anything as of yet.