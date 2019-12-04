Deadline Approaches to Finalize Luzerne County Budget

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s that time of year again and we are not talking about holiday shopping. Rather budget hikes for county and local governments and in one area county, property owners could soon see a big tax hike.

County leaders have proposed a five percent property tax hike and they vow to try and reduce that increase, but taxpayers Eyewitness News spoke with are not happy about it. They say they are being taxed right out of their homes.

“Well, I hope they can at least cut it in half or less because with the taxes we are paying now in Wilkes-Barre it’s just ridiculous,” Phil Pisano of Larksville said.

Pisano has owned a gas station on South Main Street for 60 years plus he owns a home in Larksville. He says any tax increase is not welcome. Many of his customers are senior citizens living on a fixed income.

“It’s a tough challenge. A lot of them are on fixed incomes. If they get $2000 a month, where are they going to go? Can’t live on that anymore,” Pisano said.

“In October we submitted a budget to be balanced and we believe to be in the best interests of the county. County council has to make a final determination,” Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri said.

Pedri says if the five percent increase remains, it will mean that a person who owns a home assessed at $100,000 will pay about $30 more a year in property taxes.

“Unfortunately, things go up this year. $1.5 million extra for pensions, $2.2 million for healthcare and $600,000 for children and youth services. These are mandated. We have to provide these services,” Pedri said.

The county council is now going over the $153 million budget line by line looking for cost savings or potential new revenue sources.

Well, we’re definitely going to be able to reduce the five percent proposal. The goal is to cut it down as far as possible,” Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley said.

Pedri and McGinley tell Eyewitness News they have already found some areas where there could be budget savings that could reduce the proposed tax increase. County council will meet next Tuesday where a final budget is expected to be approved. A final budget must be passed by December 15th.

