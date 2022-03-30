WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body was found on train tracks in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the railroad tracks between Conyngham Ave and Butler Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 12:00 p.m.
Eyewitness News on scene found police in a sectioned-off portion of the tracks, behind a warehouse.
The body was discovered by a passerby walking in the area who saw the body lying just off the tracks.
Wilkes-Barre City Police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the scene.
This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.