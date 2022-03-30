WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body was found on train tracks in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the railroad tracks between Conyngham Ave and Butler Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 12:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News on scene found police in a sectioned-off portion of the tracks, behind a warehouse.

The body was discovered by a passerby walking in the area who saw the body lying just off the tracks.

Wilkes-Barre City Police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.