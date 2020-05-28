DCNR moves to open state park beaches and pools for swimming

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced a phased opening of all state park beaches and pools for swimming.

As of June 6, all of the state’s park beaches will be open for swimming. Pools at state parks will remain closed until at least June 12, with most of them set to be reopen June 13.

“Water-based activity is an integral part of the state park experience in Pennsylvania and, with appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety and as staffing permits, this department continues to reopen its state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all the benefits of being outdoors,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a statement.

Capacity at beaches and pools will be limited to 50 percent of the normal capacity in keeping with social distancing measures. Other mitigation efforts include restricting visitor parking, controlling facility access, and enforcing the wearing of face masks when not in the water.

Facilities such as cabins and lodges will also be opening statewide on June 12th.

More information can be found on the DCNR website.