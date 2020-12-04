DCNR Cancels All Organized In-Person Events, Programs in State Parks, Forests due to rising COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday that the DCNR has canceled all in-person events and programs organized by its staff and volunteers in all state parks and forests.

This is set to begin on Sunday, December 6th.

Safety of all our state park and forest visitors always has been paramount with DCNR and we are taking this temporary but necessary action in response to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases across the state,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of DCNR. “Throughout the pandemic we have kept our lands open to all so they enjoy outdoor recreation and the positive physical and mental health it provides. That will not change but we must limit social interaction at this time.”

This decision will be in effect until further notice. People who have registered for programs will be notified. Approximately 150 planned events are affected.

This also includes a move away from the DCNR’s organized group First Day Hikes, planned for New Year’s Day. There will be many alternatives for individual hiking on January 1st that will be made available by the DCNR.

State parks and forests will remain open for use by the public. However, visitor center exhibit halls and interpretive areas will be closed. In addition, all indoor programs will be canceled.