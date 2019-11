(WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s something to be thankful for, an extra hour of sleep tonight.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 3rd. So it’s time to “fall back” to standard time. Smart devices will usually do it automatically. But most people will still need to set a few clocks back an hour manually.

And it is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.