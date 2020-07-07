Daycares receive financial aid

(WBRE/WYOU) — Daycares affected by the pandemic may be getting some help from the government.

In an instant, many daycare facilities went from full occupancy to no children at all. Monday, Governor Wolf announced cash to help restore what COVID-19 has taken away. He says 51 million Federal Care Act dollars were sent to daycares in June and announced another 53 million in July.

“This funding will help childcare providers bridge the gap until their clientele returns whenever that is,” Wolf said.

“Childcare is a public good necessary for a functioning economy. Without access to reliable childcare many parents, myself included, wouldn’t be able to go to work,” PA Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said.

The total sum of financial support from the governor’s office will be about $220 million.