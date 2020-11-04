Day two of counting votes in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County flipped to red in 2016, which proved to be critical to President Trump’s victory four years ago.

The in-person voting numbers are close to being completely tabulated.

We’re told there are a couple of precincts left to come in and the Luzerne County election site confirms. The grueling work has already started in counting the rest of the votes here in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s been no secret that with the relatively new option for all Pennsylvanians to vote by mail, and on top of that a global pandemic with numbers still hitting the region?

The keystone state was not going to win any races to a final count of this election. That being said, a large dent has been made as the eyes of the nation turn to PA, and Luzerne County has been specified under the microscope.

County Manager Dave Pedri says he understands the pressure, but the elections staff is pressing on with a focus on accuracy, not necessarily speed.

“We’re still working on the mail-in ballots. Luzerne County received over 54,000 mail and bounce back, we’ve counted 26,000 that we’re going to keep at it for the next couple of days, we’ve got some great staff on it. Unfortunately, we don’t have the results yet, we’re going to continue working on it,” says Pedri.

Election headquarters here at Penn Place was up and running through most of the night. Last workers clearing out just before one, this morning.

There’s still plenty of work still ahead, to make sure each and every vote counts in this battleground county.

Luzerne makes up part of the larger fight for the swing state of Pennsylvania in the presidential election, but other races will be impacted as well. The staff here is set to return at eight Wednesday morning and get right back to the counting.