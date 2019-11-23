Day Five for Shawn Christy Trial

(WBRE/WYOU) — Day Five of the federal trial for Shawn Christy is in the books.

The prosecution rested its case and Christy, who’s representing himself, began calling witnesses. The Christy case captured national attention last year after a three-month manhunt that spanned six states and Canada. It began after he allegedly threatened to kill President Trump and other public officials.

Quite the day in federal court. Federal prosecutors say Christy was a danger to the public. Christy insists that he is the target of a corrupt justice system.

Federal prosecutors called more than 20 witnesses over the past five days. Together they painted a picture of the three-month manhunt and the crimes allegedly committed by Christy. Those crimes include stealing vehicles, weapons and breaking into homes and businesses. Christy began presenting his case Friday afternoon. He called his father to the witness stand.

“I’m starting to see a pattern with the FBI here. Starting to see a pattern of entrapment. I’m starting to see a pattern where they wanted our son to go out. They wanted him to get upset,” Craig Christy said.

Craig Christy took issue with the testimony of Dakota Meyer. He is the former husband of Bristol Palin. She is the daughter of former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Shawn Christy pleaded guilty to a federal harassment charge for calls made to an attorney in Alaska that represents the Palin family. Meyer testified that Christy broke into his home in Kentucky and stole a vehicle and a rifle. Meyer told the jury he feared for the safety of his family.

“It’s an all-around example of mental health state in our country or how we have to go try to give more resources out and try to help people like this,” Meyer said.

But Craig Christy said this outside of court: “The funny thing was I reached out to Dakota Meyer. I reached out to him. I said wait a minute help me capture my son. I want to get my son in safe.”

Shawn Christy called three witnesses, including his mother and father. All questioned the police investigation and told the jury they felt Shawn was being unfairly targeted by police. Closing arguments will be given on Monday morning and the jury should get the case Monday afternoon.

Christy faces anywhere from 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted on all charges in the 12-count federal indictment.