Danville woman completes challenging swim in Europe

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s mission accomplished for a Montour County woman who attempted a historic swim.

27-year-old April Warrick became the first American woman to swim across the Strait of Bonifacio in Europe. The Danville woman posted video of her achievement on social media after completing the 9.3-mile swim from Corsica, France to Sardinia, Italy.

We met Warrick last month practicing for the epic swimming challenge. In her online post, Warrick said she didn’t have anything to prove to anyone except herself.

She added, “now it’s time for pasta and wine.” She certainly earned that.