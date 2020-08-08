Danville SPCA damaged by storm

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Friday’s severe weather took aim on the Danville SPCA.





It knocked out power to the facility, bent fences, even ripped-off the roof of the dog kennel. The good news, no people or animals were injured in the violent storm.

However, it left the SPCA without power, and in emergency mode.

“So we are emergency mode. We’ve got windows open, fans circulating, making sure that everybody’s got food and water. Our surgery clinic, we’ve stopped surgeries, so we’re going to have people come pick up their animals just to make sure everybody is safe. So its kind of put a stop on everything but animals are our top priority, our horses are okay, our dogs and cats are perfectly fine right now,” said Kristen Szwaste, Danville SPCA Site Manager.

The Danville SPCA is asking for donations to help rebuild. So far, it’s raised more than 3-thousand dollars.