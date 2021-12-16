Danville Police search for suspect involved in multiple assaults

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is in shock after a violent attack in Danville last week.

Authorities are actively looking for the suspect involved. Police say this violent sexual assault happened on Monday the 6th in the area of East Market Street and Mill Street. Residents say they can’t believe something like this happened in their typically quiet small town.





Danville Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a violent sexual assault that took place in the evening of Monday the 6th. The victim was attacked by a white man, with a medium build and about six feet tall.

This is the second attack in Danville in less than six months. Police have not confirmed if the two attacks are linked, however, residents are left feeling uneasy.

“It’s scary to know it’s in your community and it makes you…you don’t feel safe,” Danville resident Margaret Baker said.

“It makes me think they probably are local. They know the area,” Danville resident Virginia Baker said.

Right now, there are no arrests, but police are actively working to identify a suspect. A resident who lives near Mill Street was home when the assault happened.

“I was home alone, watched a movie, so yeah it was just a normal night, and then when I heard about it the next day it was kind of like, oh wow,” Danville resident Xavier Dennis said.

Dennis says he didn’t hear anything strange but says it’s frightening this happened doors away from his home.

“I could’ve been walking out. You know, he could’ve seen me as a witness and attacked me you know what I mean? It’s just scary stuff,” Dennis said.

Danville Police were not available for an interview but say there is no threat to the public and remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and always lock your doors. Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to get in touch with them right away.