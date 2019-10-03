Danville Middle School Preparing to Deck the Halls for the Holidays

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We’re still a few months away from Christmas, but some kids in the valley are already getting festive.

Danville Middle School has been selected to decorate Christmas ornaments to represent Pennsylvania in Washington D.C this holiday season. Students are decorating 24 ornaments that will be hanging on the Pennsylvania tree surrounding the national tree, as part of the 2019 America Celebrates display. They will be shown during the tree lighting ceremony at the White House. Students are making special designs to show what Pennsylvania is all about.

“I think it’s a huge honor. I don’t think the kids will ever get to do something like this again and I’m just super excited for the opportunity for them,” said Danville Middle School art teacher Megan Heistand.

“I’m doing like a four different seasons approach I guess you could call it. Since Pennsylvania has four different seasons I decided that I could do four different seasons I guess,” said eighth-grader Collin Cummis.

The students have until November 1 to complete their ornaments and send them to the National Park Foundation.