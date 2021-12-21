Danville gym has unique way of getting teens active during pandemic

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local gym has a unique way of getting teens moving during the pandemic. It’s one of the few fitness centers in the area for both youth and adults.

Resurrection Movement Studio in Danville offers classes to kids, athletes, adults and college students. The gym recently started a new program called Elevate Youth, specifically for young athletes to stay active and train when they’re not involved with sports.

The owner of the facility says the pandemic has affected the mental health of many kids and the program is a great way to keep them healthy.

“I think there’s a lot of distractions in kids’ lives nowadays with cell phones and a lot of sedentary lifestyle stuff. So, anything we can do to help them get moving in a fun environment, we want to be able to provide,” owner Hidi Horikoshi said.

Learn more about their resources and variety of classes by visiting the studio’s website.