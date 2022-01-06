Danville gamer raises money for charity

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Montour County gamer surprised himself after raising a ton of money.

“DGR Dave” of Danville has spent the past six years as a video game streamer with more than 700,000 followers. All last month he streamed Christmas games while asking for donations to the charity “Starlight” which delivers happiness to seriously ill children.

He reached his $25,000 goal on Day One!

“That got hit on the first day and we ended up raising $81,000 for Starlight which I’m still…it hasn’t really sunk in,” DGR Dave said.

Dave says “Starlight” provided video games to his wife when she needed life-saving surgery as a teen. The money he raised will provide more gaming systems for sick kids.