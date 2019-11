(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a performance 65 million years in the making.

The Greenville, South Carolina Ballet is busy preparing for its presentation of The Nutcracker. Halfway through rehearsals, a blast from the past showed up.

Some parents donned costumes of their own and danced, well, sort of. They wanted to make the girls laugh and relax and from the looks of it, the plan worked.