Dan Meuser to run for 9th District re-election

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarter, Congressman Dan Meuser has announced he will seek re-election for the 9th District in the House of Representatives.

The announcement was made Wednesday, February 23rd. Meuser is seeking re-election to the 9th District which consists of Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wyoming and parts of Berks, Luzerne, and Lycoming Counties.

Meuser was first elected to the 9th District in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020.