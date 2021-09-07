Damaged Wilkes-Barre flood wall to be repaired after Hurricane Ida remnants

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flood recovery efforts are continuing Tuesday, nearly one week after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through our region.

High water caused damage across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The Mitchell Street area near Laurel Run Creek in Wilkes-Barre saw damage. A flood wall collapsed, causing concerns for people who live near the creek.

Tuesday, Mayor George Brown, along with other city and state officials, surveyed the damage. They say the flood wall will be repaired, which is a relief for people in the area.

“This has always been a concern any time the water gets high or there are storms. Of course the hurricane coming through like this is always a concern for us as this wall has been eroding for quite some time,” Mitchell Street resident Donna Keyes said.

City officials say repairs were already underway near Laurel Run Creek and this most recent damage will be added to the overall project.