Damaged Transcript Building impacting businesses in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA DEPOT, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County landmark that was over 100 years old went up in flames two weeks ago. The damage has Exchange Street in the town of Susquehanna Depot, leading into Schneider’s parking lot, closed.

“It’s blocking the main entrance of our shopping center and the people are inconvenienced. They have to come around the other way and they are avoiding the downtown here,” Ron Dubas, Owner of Schneider’s Shopping Plaza.

Due to the main entrance being closed, it has caused issues getting products to Schneider’s Market and a dramatic loss in customers.

“Even our deliveries they’re going the wrong way, they have to go miles out of their way for tractor-trailers to turn around and come back and everything,” Dubas said.

“There’s only one way in and one way out now, so it makes it kind of rough all the way around,” Bill Kuiper said.

Borough Council President Roy Williams says the road is closed to ensure the safety of residents. He says it’s taking a long time to reopen because of insurance issues, not a lack of effort on the borough’s part.

The building will not be easy to tear down because of its location over a small stream. The damage also affects a neighboring parking lot.

Borough Council President Roy Williams says the clean up is expected to start next week.

People from the Susquehanna County Transcript Newspaper tell Eyewitness News they haven’t missed a paper and are putting out the weekly newspaper from home.