DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Ahead of Joe and Jill Biden’s visit to Luzerne County on Saturday, Dallas Township Police have alerted residents of road closures.

The Bidens will be hosting an event at Dallas High School.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area of 309 and Hildebrandt Road Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pear Tree Lane and Conyngham Avenue will be closed except for local traffic.