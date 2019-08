(WBRE/WYOU) — Longtime Dallas police detective Jim Leavelle has passed away.

Leavelle was the officer who escorted Lee Harvey Oswald from Dallas City Hall to the Dallas County Jail, when nightclub owner Jack Ruby walked up, shot and killed Oswald.

This was two days after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Leavelle had a long, distinguished career with the Dallas Police Department.

He was 99 years old.