Dakota Meyer Testifies in Shawn Christy Case

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Prosecution rests Christy begins his own defense. He May call three witnesses including his mother and father, Craig and Karen Christy.

This morning Dakota Meyer testifies. The ex-husband of Bristol Palin.

Christy came face to face with Dakota Meyer one of Christy’s targets. Meyer is the former son-in-law of former Alaska Governor and former VP candidate Sarah Palin. He was once married to Bristol Palin, Sarah Palin’s daughter. Meyer testifies about a break-in and theft at his Kentucky home allegedly carried out By Shawn Christy

“I have the utmost empathy for this man. Not only do we have to live with what he’s put on us. But I couldn’t imagine living with what’s in his head and what he believes. And to live in a world where you question everything as much as he does. I have the utmost empathy for him and I hope he gets the help that he needs.” Said Dakota Meyer, Sarah Palin’s ex-son-in-law

On Thursday there were some tense moments as prosecutors continue to seek a conviction.

Christy had a chance to question his captors and pointed questions for investigators.

He was the focus of a three-month man-hunt covering six states and Canada after allegedly threatening president trump and other officials.