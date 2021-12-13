Dailey Park Christmas display vandalized

WEST WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Christmas display in Luzerne County was vandalized.

The community Christmas display at Dailey Park in West Wyoming Borough fell victim to vandals. The Parks and Rec Department says ornaments were damaged around the Christmas tree, inflatables were thrown across the park, and displays were unplugged and damaged.

The display is put together entirely by local businesses and residents. Police will be reviewing all nearby surveillance footage.

But if you have any information, contact West Wyoming Police.