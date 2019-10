(WBRE/WYOU) — Shoppers plan to spend an average of just under $1,500 per household this holiday season.

A new survey finds with online shopping gaining ground every year, Cyber Monday now tops Black Friday as the preferred day to find deals. 53 percent of people will rely on Cyber Monday for discounts, while just 44 percent plan to catch promotions on Black Friday.

Nearly three-quarters of smartphone users say they’ll use their devices to buy a holiday gift.