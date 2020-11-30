Cyber Monday expected to be one of largest online sales days

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many shoppers decided to scour the internet for deals and shop from home.

Cyber Monday is expected to be one of the largest online sales day because most people want to avoid shopping in person. However, all that website traffic is leaving some shoppers worried about delivery.

The pandemic has caused manufacturing to really slow down causing many items to be back ordered– and long wait times for packages.

“The shipping is so backed up so we are going to try and pick up what we can at the stores,” shopper Amelia Baldarelli said.

Many online deals won’t strictly end on Monday. Most will last through the week — so you have a little time to get holiday shopping done.