Cyber charter school students get away from computer screens to meet

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Going from behind a computer into a classroom.

Cyber-charter school students are meeting their virtual classmates to complete activities that can only be done offline. It’s Back to School celebration for these K through 12 Reach Cyber Charter School students and their parents. Each year it’s a night to meet their teachers and fellow cyber peers.

“I like that because you’re sort of restricted to your home really, but when you come here, you can meet all your friends and talk to them and meet them in real life,” cyber school student Jude Assih said.

Assih used an airzooka to knock down cups, developing science, technology, engineering, and math or STEM skills with his peers.

“So we’re stacking cups up and then we’re going to shoot them down like my sister just did,” Assih said.

Other students and parents were supporting collaborative learning by pushing air through a straw to levitate a ping-pong ball all while enjoying what the night has to offer.

“You get to play games and do crafts and eat,” cyber school student Jordan Reid said.

The charter school incorporates STEM into their curriculum by using STEM to build apps, design home-built cars, and more all throughout the school year.

“So having kids here and allowing them to be able to get that hands-on build,” Reach Cyber Charter School Director of Data and Student Assessment Kelley McConnell said.

McConnell says these students come together multiple times a year to put their online STEM learning to work.

“We have a very unique approach to education, so letting our kids come out here and enjoy the community and then letting the community come by and ask questions and see what we’re doing,” McConnell said.

Virtual students learning outside the virtual world. Students also learned about the wildlife at the aquarium. Students with Reach Cyber Charter School meet several times throughout the school year for field trips and learning groups like Thursday’s.