Customers frustrated with internet and cable outages in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 112 million people tuned in to the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Customers of Wire Tele-View in Schuylkill County didn’t get to see the whole game. There’s a petition going around to bring more cable and internet providers to the area. Residents say they hope competition will improve coverage.

“It was maybe the first quarter, maybe the end of the first quarter, and the internet went out and I’m like ‘oh here we go again’,” Wire Tele-View customer Jennifer Gagliardi of Port Carbon said.

Just as Wire Tele-View customers in Schuylkill County settled in to watch the Super Bowl, cable and internet cut out.

“People invited people over for the Super Bowl and couldn’t watch it. So that was probably a big let-down,” Pete Marchetti of Port Carbon said.

Sunday evening, Wire Tele-View posted a statement on the outage, apologizing for the inconvenience. It says: “There is a massive fiber break affecting our backbone that is out of our control. This will affect all of Pottsville, Port Carbon, Palo Alto and Cumbola internet services and it will also affect the Tremont, Donaldson and Newtown cable services.”

Gagliardi says the outages happen far too often.

“I understand that the infrastructure is old and needs updating, but it goes out a lot,” Gagliardi said.

Wire Tele-View serves eight municipalities in Schuylkill County. Residents say their only other option is Verizon, which they say barely works in that area. Despite paying around $100 a month for cable and/or internet, customers like Gagliardi are relying on cell-phone data for everything from entertainment to education to the Zoom call with Eyewitness News.

“We rely on the internet to function in order for us to watch TV, do schoolwork, do homework, work in general,” Gagliardi said.

Marchetti works from home in Port Carbon.

“It just went out again today for about an hour and a half to two hours and I was trying to work on some PowerPoints for presentations tomorrow,” Marchetti said.

The outage on Super Bowl Sunday was the last straw for many customers. Some even signed a petition asking for local officials to help bring Comcast to the area.

Eyewitness News is following up with the borough and the cable company about this issue.