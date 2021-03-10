Customer tips $100 for each employee working at a Berwick family restaurant

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Employees at May’s Family Restaurant were stunned when a customer tipped $100 for each employee working.

After eating lunch, a man approached a server and asked how many people were currently working. When the server responded with seven, the man said “OK” and returned back to his seat.

When the server picked up the check, she noticed that the man had left a $700 tip to be split evenly among everybody working at that time.

Staff at the restaurant say that a tip that big means more to them than anyone will know.

“We were beyond grateful, we were shocked. Not too many people do that so to see that generosity during this time is a really cool thing,” exclaimed Sue Stout, a server at May’s Family Restaurant.

This is just one of many generous tippers we have heard about throughout the pandemic, as people continue to support local businesses with the slow return to normalcy.