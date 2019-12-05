Current Luzerne County 9-1-1 Center Radio System Being Replaced

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We start tonight with word of major upgrades coming to the Luzerne County 911 Center.

Some say long-overdue upgrades. The current radio system which has caused safety concerns for years will be replaced. Luzerne County 9-1-1 is moving into the digital age when it comes to its radio system. County council approved the $24 million upgrades. First responders say the upgrades will help them save lives.

“This will mean we have a radio system that’s reliable, it will work, and most of all, give great safety to firefighters, police officers and EMS workers,” Hazleton Fire Department Chief Donald Leshko said.

Leshko says the upgrades in the Luzerne County 9-1-1 radio system could mean the difference between life or death on emergency calls.

“On the southern end of the county, we are working on one frequency on the fire side. It’s very difficult when you get a working fire in multiple areas down here. It’s very difficult and with multiple incidents, it’s very tough,” Leshko said.

“Yeah, I heard some horror stories from first responders talking about dead zones, talking about bleed overs. This project will eliminate all of those things,” Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri said.

Pedri worked with the county council to obtain the $24 million to upgrade the current analog radio system to digital.

“For the first time in 20 years, we are going to have brand new upgrades to the 9-1-1 system,” Pedri said.

Eyewitness News asked Pedri if these upgrades would reduce or eliminate concerns expressed over the years from the public about callers being placed on hold at times when they call 9-1-1.

“Well, there’s always going to be a time when individuals, unfortunately, will be on hold. Our average wait time at 9-1-1 is four seconds,” Pedri said.

Pedri insists 9-1-1 is at the mercy of what’s happening at any given time.

“I think the only way to truly eliminate that is a question every 911 system across the nation reviews and that is to have an infinite number of call takers. We don’t know how many calls will come in at certain times of the day,” Pedri said.

Eyewitness News spoke to officials from other area counties who say they face the same dilemma at times, especially in cases like snowstorms, when they receive 25 calls about a crash on the interstate and they have 20 call takers.

The radio upgrades are in motion and should be in place early next year.