Curfew enacted for the Borough of West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Borough of West Hazleton Mayor John Chura on Friday has enacted a curfew between the hours of 8:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. for residents to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew, effective immediately, came with other restrictions.

The gathering of four or more people, in vehicles or in public, who are not immediately family members, is prohibited. Additionally, all individuals outside of the home must stand six feet apart at all times.

Individuals traveling to or from a life-sustaining business, individuals providing or supporting governmental services, law enforcement officers engaged in duty, and any individual taking action reasonably calculated to be essential to the health and wellness of a pet, are exempt from these restrictions.

According to Mayor Chura, the borough will be enforcing the restrictions and issue summary citations when violated.