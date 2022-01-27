CTC Lackawanna County students create sensory pathways at elementary school

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nine illustration and design students from Career Technology Center (CTC) of Lackawanna County created and installed two of six sensory pathways at Moscow Elementary School.

On Thursday they completed two. Sea in one hallway and space in another. Once all are done, there will be a forest, robots, numbers and colors.

The pathways help students in special education take a break from learning in the classroom and explore in their sensory room or now in the hallways.

Students at CTC drew all the illustrations and installed them.

