Law enforcement secures area around Joe Biden’s Town Hall

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is stationed along Montage Mountain Road outside PNC Field awaiting the arrival of Joe Biden.

Secret Service and Moosic Police are guarding the entrance. Police have shut down the Cinemark parking lot overlooking PNC field.

K-9 units are out along with state troopers on horseback.

People who have invitations are starting to arrive. They are being screened by the Secret Service as they pull in. This is going to be a socially distanced Town Hall.

Biden is supposed to speak at 8 p.m. for the CNN Town Hall.