Crowd limits enforceable again in Pennsylvania

(WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says the Wolf administration may once again enforce limits on gatherings while it appeals the lower court order.

District Judge William Stickman in Pittsburgh, ruled against the state’s size limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings. That’s the 25 person indoor, and 250 outdoor limit.

Stickman’s September 14th order prompted many Pennsylvania schools to allow more fans in the stands and it gave restaurants and entertainment venues time to profit.

While this plays out in court, locals in the restaurant and hospitality industry are left confused. We’ll hear from some of them later on Eyewitness News.