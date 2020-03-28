Crisis management team established in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Manager David Pedri has formed a COVID-19 crisis management team.

It’s made up of county officials, first responders, and community members. Each subcommittee is responding to specific tasks and questions facing Luzerne County such as availability of medical supplies, assistance to emergency management, support to schools, and a path for small business recovery.

Committees will accept other citizen volunteers and suggestions throughout the pandemic.

Send questions, suggestions or offers of assistance by email to cmt@luzernecounty.org.