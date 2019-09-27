Criminal homicide suspect behind bars after arrest made

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspect in a criminal homicide case is behind bars tonight after an incident at a motel earlier this week.

A generically quiet interchange just off Route 80 in Valley Township is where court paperwork and Pennsylvania State Police say a tragic series of events occurred. David Earle Downing of Missouri was arraigned and formally charged with criminal homicide stemming from a series of events that started earlier in the week at a Super 8 on Sheraton Road.

Pennsylvania State Police were originally called out to the scene to investigate the alleged rape of his girlfriend Tuesday morning. The woman claimed that three men came to their room to get high and when she was heavily under the influence of MDMA, that’s when they repeatedly raped her and stole a handgun out of the couple’s luggage.

Thursday, the call went to state police for a report of a deceased body, identified in court paperwork only as “Potts” at the same motel and that’s when Downing was identified as a suspect.

Court paperwork reveals Downing confessed to confronting Potts about the alleged rape and then shooting him. Police say Potts suffered a fatal shot to the head. Investigators say Downing also admitted he moved his gun to the glove compartment of his vehicle, a gun his girlfriend originally reported was stolen during the alleged attack.

Downing has been charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension and carrying a firearm without a license. He is now being held at Montour County Prison.

His girlfriend has been charged with two counts of hindering apprehension, filing false reports and has been remanded to Columbia County Prison. Pennsylvania State Police have not released any additional information at this time.

Eyewitness News was able to speak with employees of local businesses, who did not want to appear on camera. Off camera, they say their once quiet community has been getting more of a reputation for crime and violence.