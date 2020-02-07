Criminal charges filed against two Lycoming County companies

(WBRE/WYOU) — The state attorney general’s office filed criminal charges against two Lycoming County companies.

This comes after 60,000 gallons of fracking water spilled from a well pad two years ago. According to court records, the spill happened because an employee working for a subcontractor at the well pad fell asleep on the job.

The mixture of fracking fluid and formation water impacted nearby water and soil. Charges include pollution of water and unlawful conduct against both the main contractor Inflection Energy as well as the subcontractor at Double D Construction.