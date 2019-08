HANOVER TOWNSHIP. LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are working to fix a water main break that has part of a busy road shut down.

It happened at the intersection of West Saint Mary’s Road and the San Souci Parkway overnight.

Crews on the scene say it’s a 10″ main that snapped. They ran into some problems because the water main is near a gas line. As a precaution, that gas line was shut down.