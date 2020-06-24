Crews undergoing search and rescue at Catawissa Boat Club

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: According to police, they now know who they are searching for. Police are not identifying the person, only revealing that it is a 27-year-old male from the Mount Carmel area.

Crews have been called to the scene of a water search at the Catawissa Boat Club.

There are so many fire departments and dive rescue teams, there’s a backlog of boats trying to get into the Susquehanna River to assist. The call came in just before 4 p.m.

Eyewitness News is efforting information about the exact mission but a reported water search and rescue is entering its fifth hour heading towards 8 p.m.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.