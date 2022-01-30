Crews still searching for source of water main break in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in one part of Lackawanna County are still experiencing water issues after a main break.

Sunday crews were still trying to find the source of the break in Old Forge, which is impacting nearly 1,700 customers. Some homes are experiencing low water pressure or no water at all.

Pennsylvania American Water says crews have been throughout Old Forge Sunday, using leak detection equipment to try to pinpoint the location of the break but have not been able to.

They also say bottled water is available for those who need it at the Eagle McClure Hose Company.

