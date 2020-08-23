Crews still on scene of Union Township brush fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were still on the scene of the brush fire in Luzerne County, two days after it first sparked.

Crews continued to put out hot spots at a Union Township brush fire that started around three Friday afternoon. Officials say the flames were contained by Friday night, but crews stayed on scene though Saturday and Sunday morning to contain flare up.

No injuries have been reported. Nearly 10 area fire departments responded to the fire.

“With the lack of rain and the forecast lately, and the forecasted lack of rain, we need to get a handle on the smoldering areas, so it doesn’t continue to smolder and possibly flare up in some of the leaf litter outside the contained area,” PA Bureau of Forestry Fire Forester Chris Layou said.

The DCNR says they do not expect the fire to be fully extinguished until the end of the week. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.