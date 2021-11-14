Crews searching after plane seen flying at tree level in Bear Creek Township

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search is on after crews on scene say a small plane was seen tree-level in the area of Suscon Road, Bear Creek Township Sunday night.

It is not confirmed whether or not the plane went down, but crews are searching about 800 yards into the woods in the area of Suscon Road.

PSP, Air Force, and game wardens are all involved in the search, while Thornhurst, Bear Creek, Plains and Laurel Run Fire Departments on scene.

So far there is no visible flames or smoke. Officials say the plane is a Cessna with occupants, but they don’t know how many.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.