Crews search for apparent drowning victim in Delaware River in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Crews were searching for an apparent drowning victim in the Delaware River Saturday.

A river recreational spokesperson tells Eyewitness News it happened Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Pike County. The male victim disappeared near the Barryville-Shohola Bridge in Shohola Township.

Searchers launched a boat, but were unable to locate the victim before suspending the recovery mission at dark.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name until his family is notified.

