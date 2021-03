TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Tobyhanna Township.

It happened in the 2700 block of Locust Ridge Road. Crews were called to a an abandoned house on fire and found it was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene.

The flames spread to nearby brush, causing a small brush fire. Both the house fire and brush fire are under control.

No one was injured.

The state police fire marshal is investigating.