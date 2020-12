SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Flames engulfed Plotkin Shoes Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

















The two alarm fire consumed the building at Linden Street and Penn Avenue.

The business, which specializes in work boots and other footwear, remained open even during these difficult days of the pandemic.

Now, dozens of firefighters are working tirelessly to put out the fire that consumed the store.