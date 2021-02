CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews in Lackawanna County have been called to a structure that collapsed in Carbondale.





Eyewitness News has confirmed that a house has collapsed at 93 Canaan Street. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials in Carbondale say the home was abandoned and there was no one inside at the time of the collapse.