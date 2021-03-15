Crews respond to house fire in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Three adults and one child are now displaced as crews responded to a fire at a home on Jackson Street, Luzerne County.

The Hanover Fire Chief Joe Temarantz says the family was inside when the fire started. They made it out safely with no injuries.

Hanover Township firefighters came to help because other departments were tied up with the fire in Wilkes-Barre.

Luckily, the wind died down so they were able to get it under control fairly quickly.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and Jackson Street is currently closed.

Red Cross has been notified.