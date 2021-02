MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to an early morning fire in the Poconos Sunday.

Fire broke out at an abandoned Birchwood Resort property on Birchwood Road around 4 a.m. Sunday. Approximately five fire companies responded to the fully involved structure fire.

Two aerials and two ponds were used to extinguish the fire. A pool, sports complex and shooting range were damaged.

The fire is now contained and soon to be extinguished. The cause of the fire is being investigated.